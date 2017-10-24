Controversy surrounds renewal of Franklin County charter school

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Superintendent of the Mohawk Trail Regional School District said the Four Rivers Charter School is depriving them of needed funding.

Four Rivers Public Charter School in Greenfield has been educating Franklin County students for 15 years. Two hundred and twenty students attend classes there.

Mohawk Trail Regional School District Superintendent Michael Buoniconnti told 22News they’re losing more than $2 million in educating funding because of the charter school. Buonconti also said they’ve lost 40 percent of their students since 2000.

Peter Garbus, Principal & Head of Four Rivers Charter School said, “To hear the superintendent of Mohawk to wish for our closure is disappointing, I understand what he is saying but I hope we can move past that issue, and begin creating excellent education for all kids in Franklin County.”

Garbus told 22News they need the state funding for teacher salaries and the rent on their facilities.

The State Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will decide whether to renew the school’s charter in December.