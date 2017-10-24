Boy held in crossbow death

(KFOR) A 13-year-old Oklahoma boy is in custody after shooting and killing a 10-year-old playmate with a crossbow.

Investigators say three boys were hanging out, and one of them had a crossbow. Ten-year-old Austin Almanza and his 8-year-old little brother, Ayden, were both shot when their 13-year-old friend shot the crossbow. The arrow went through Austin’s midsection and into the arm of Ayden.

“Traveled across his body and exited over here on the right side striking Ayden who was standing behind him,” said Lincoln County Sheriff Charles Dougherty.

Austin died at the scene. Their 13-year-old neighbor was arrested.

Detectives are trying to figure out exactly what happened and weeding through conflicting stories while they piece together what led up to the incident.

