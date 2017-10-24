Collecting and restoring model trains is a pastime that can be passed down from generation to generation, and, fortunately, you have the opportunity to introduce your kids to your childhood hobby by joining the Amherst Railway Society. With notable proponents like Frank Sinatra, Rod Stewart, and Neil Young, clearly this is an activity that has something for everyone.

If you want to join the fun, the society has monthly meetings the second Wednesday of every month.

For more information, you can head over to amherstrail.org, or call them at (413) 267-4555.