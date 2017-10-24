400+ without power in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 400 people are without power in Greenfield Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Eversource outage map, 402 customers are without power as of 3:00 p.m. Greenfield police tweeted that the outages are in the downtown area of the city.

22News has put in a call to Eversource for more information about the outage and an estimated restoration time.

It’s a Weather Alert Day due to the risk for damaging winds and heavy rain into Tuesday night.

