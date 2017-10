ST. LOUIS, Mo. (NBC News) — Katy Perry became a legit wedding crasher over the weekend.

Bride Hayley Rosenblum and groom Blonie Dudney were dancing at their wedding reception at a hotel when Perry showed up to the party. Guests say Perry came at the end of the reception and danced with everyone for about 10 minutes.

Perry wore a pink baseball cap and a blue jumper. She even bumped booties with the bride!

Perry was in St. Louis for a concert Sunday night.