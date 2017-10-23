Trump promises no changes to your 401(k) as Congress considers cap

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday, President Trump promised there would be no changes to your 401(k) after reports of congress considering a low contribution cap.

Several weekend reports about tax reform said republicans were weighing a proposal to reduce workers pre-tax contributions to their 401(k) retirement savings plans.

Raymond James financial adviser Mark Teed told 22News it seemed crazy to him that anyone in government would consider taking away a benefit that’s almost as popular as social security.

Teed said, “If you impose limits on the plan and make it more difficult to invest, they won’t invest. They know from experience that they need to make it easier. So, instead of saying we need to impose limits, put rules and regulations on it, make it more wide open so people will save, because Americans are not saving enough for our retirements.”

Teed said he’s confident this Bull market still has strength, and he’s encouraging his clients to stay in the market.