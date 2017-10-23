Time is running out for fall planting season

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – If you want to do some fall planting, you’re running out of time. 22News is working for you with when you might want to consider not planting.

If you are still planting you may have been watering your plants yourself due to the lack of rain. Right now is the time to plant your pre-annuals.

With the soil still warm, this is also a good time to plant your spring bulbs, like tulips, and daffodils, as well as your shrubs.

Gary Courchesne of G&H Landscaping told 22News it’s pretty easy to figure out when it’s time to STOP planting.

“The rule of thumb is; if you can’t dig anymore, you’re done,” Courchesne told 22News. “You can plant right up to the late part of November depending on frost.”

This might be a good time to stop seeding or planting any more mums.

If you still want to plant, take advantage of the warmer weather while it’s here.