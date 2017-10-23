State lawmakers hear from advocates and caregivers about Alzheimer’s

BOSTON (WWLP) – Alzheimer’s is a progressive disease that causes memory loss and is the 6th leading cause of death in Massachusetts.

According to the CDC, more than 150,000 people will have Alzheimer’s in Massachusetts by 2025.

State lawmakers are taking action now to ensure the state is prepared to help the increasing number of people affected by the disease.

Lawmakers on the state’s Public Health and Elder Affairs committees held a joint informational hearing at the State House on Monday to find out how the state can better address the growing population of people with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

They heard from elder advocates, caregivers and members of the medical community on research, early detection and treatment of the disease.

State Senator Jason Lewis told 22News “Alzheimer’s, as we know, takes a devastating toll not just on those with the disease but also on their families and their caregivers.”

Lawmakers on the committees plan to develop legislation based on testimony from the hearing.