Springfield middle school student accusing teacher of pushing head into lockers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield middle school student is accusing a teacher of pushing her into a set of lockers where she hit her head.

The sixth grader told 22News she went to the hospital last Friday after a physical altercation with a teacher.

Van Sickle Middle School sixth grader Sede Reimao said she asked a teacher if she could take a break last Friday, when the encounter turned into a physical altercation.

“She pushed me, grabbed my backpack, broke my backpack, she pushed my head against the lockers and hit my head against the wall,” Reimao told 22News.

Springfield Public Schools confirmed they are investigating allegations made against a teacher at Van Sickle, but they couldn’t say if that teacher was in school on Monday.

22News spoke with the student and her mother outside of Springfield Police Headquarters, where they said they planned to speak with police.

The police department referred 22News to the school district.

Springfield Public Schools spokeswoman Azell Cavaan told 22News their investigation will likely involve interviews with the people involved as well as witnesses, and a review of any available security camera footage.

Reimao’s mother said she’s upset to think her daughter might not be safe at school.

“Dropping your kid off you’re thinking my kid is safe, she’s there to learn, to get the stuff that is going to help her later in life,” Lucilene Reimao told 22News. “But to realize that you know your kids can get hurt in school is very scary.”

The school district said they could not give a timeline on when their investigation would be concluded.