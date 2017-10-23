Residents pick out costumes with Halloween a week away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – With Halloween just over a week away, people are picking out their costumes for the holiday.

This year, Americans are expected to spend more on Halloween than ever before, and more than 100 million people will purchase costumes for the holiday.

Super heroes and princesses are expected to be some of the most popular costumes this Halloween, but some residents said recent events will make people more conscious when choosing costumes this year.

Vicki Lavertu of Easthampton told 22News, “Anything to do with weapons should be eliminated. With everything going on these days, I’m sure kids see what’s going on in the news, and that doesn’t need to be heightened in their life.”

There have been requests in recent years for Halloween costume retailers to discontinue costumes some might consider racially offensive.