Residents concerned about ‘aggressive’ dog in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – East Longmeadow dog owners are concerned about an alleged aggressive dog in town.

One dog owner, Kevin Trosky, is scared to walk his dog outside because of a pit bull in their neighborhood.

Trosky lives on Van Dyke Road in East Longmeadow. He told 22News a pit bull attacked his next door neighbor multiple times and another person as well.

“It actually approached us,” Trosky said. “Me and my family were coming out of door, in the driveway, everyone dove in their car that’s how afraid they were.”

If you’re approached by an aggressive dog, back away slowly and avoid making eye contact. Experts also recommend carrying around a cane or a golf club to use in self defense.

East Longmeadow Police Chief Jeffrey Delassio told 22News they haven’t had any dog complaints in that area of town. All dog complaints reports are looked at by the animal control officer.