PVTA wants to hear from its riders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week, you’ll be able to give your input to the PVTA about how they can better communicate with you.

Staff from the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority will be at bus stations to meet with riders and ask for suggestions. They want to know what riders think the best places are for meetings and when it’s best to hold them. The PVTA staff also wants to know how email and online surveys should be used to get public input for service planning decisions.

If you can’t attend a listening session, but would like to participate, you can fill out a survey online or call the PVTA.

To fill out the survey, click here.