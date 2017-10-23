Pet Corner: Link

Name: Link
Breed: Dog; Hound Mix
Age: 6 months old
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Learn more on how you can adopt Link here >>
Events/Other Topics
Dakin’s Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday at 9am, 171 Union Street, Springfield
Get your dog or cat up to date on their rabies, distemper, parvo, kennel cough or feline leukemia vaccinations, get your dog tested for heartworm, get your pet microchipped. All these services and more are offered at affordable rates every Saturday morning at Dakin’s Springfield location at 171 Union Street. Doors open at 9am and the first 40 dogs and cats in line are seen by our vet staff.
For more info on the clinic, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html