Pet Corner: Link

Name: Link

Breed: Dog; Hound Mix

Age: 6 months old

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Learn more on how you can adopt Link here >>

Events/Other Topics

Dakin’s Vaccine and Microchip Clinic – Every Saturday at 9am, 171 Union Street, Springfield

Get your dog or cat up to date on their rabies, distemper, parvo, kennel cough or feline leukemia vaccinations, get your dog tested for heartworm, get your pet microchipped. All these services and more are offered at affordable rates every Saturday morning at Dakin’s Springfield location at 171 Union Street. Doors open at 9am and the first 40 dogs and cats in line are seen by our vet staff.

For more info on the clinic, visit https://www.dakinhumane.org/vaccine-clinics-and-services.html