Officer with pilot’s license flies stranded colleagues home

WESTFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Seven Massachusetts police officers who got stranded in Georgia after a short hurricane relief mission to Puerto Rico have made it home thanks to a fellow officer who’s also a commercial pilot.

The officers are from Hampden, Holyoke, Easthampton and Chelsea and departed Oct. 7.

Holyoke’s chief tells The Republican newspaper they received permission for the trip and checked in with Puerto Rican authorities when they arrived but after a miscommunication over a side trip they were asked to go home.

The officers were stuck in Georgia early Oct. 12. Getting a commercial flight proved difficult because they were carrying service weapons.

Aircraft Management Sales and Service co-owner Michael Kane is a reserve officer in Hampden. He piloted a jet to get the officers home at the request of Hampden’s chief.

