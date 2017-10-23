New technology helping doctors detect breast cancer early

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – In 2017 alone, an estimated 300,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer, but in order to properly treat it, doctors first must detect it.

22News takes you inside the Radiology Department at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, where technology is helping to save lives.

One in every eight women in the U.S. will hear four dreaded words no one wants to hear; “You have breast cancer.”

But women whose cancer is found early have the best chance for survival.

“Early detection means earlier better treatments and a better prognosis,” said Dr. Brook Breen, Radiologist at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. “There’s a lot of cancers that you may not feel in your breasts but we can detect them on mammography sooner than that.”

Dr. Breen is part of the Radiology Department at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, she recommends most patients began yearly mammograms at age 40.

She also told 22News thanks to new technology, they are now able to better detect cancer.

“So now there’s a 3D mammogram and a traditional 2D mammogram,” Dr. Breen told 22News. “Here at Cooley Dickinson, we have the 3D mammogram, it allows us to detect cancers that might not be evident on the 2D. It also decreases the rate of call backs meaning we don’t have to call as many women back as many women to come back for additional pictures.”

And what they are looking for in those mammogram photos you may not even be able to feel in your breasts.

“See those little white dots, those are the calcifications that we’re looking at,” said Dr. Breen. “Something that small? That small, that’s how small calcifications can be. And that can turn into cancer? Depending on how they look.”

Dr. Breen told 22News they understand the anxiety some have when it comes to getting a mammogram.

She said women know the results within 24 hours, and any follow up appointments for additional imaging or tests happens right there.

