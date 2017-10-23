Massachusetts ‘Most Wanted’ fugitive arrested in Pennsylvania

MARCUS HOOK, Penn. (WWLP) – One of Massachusetts State Police’s most wanted fugitives was arrested in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Massachusetts State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a release sent to 22News that 45-year-old Thomas Vargus was wanted for the random stabbing of a dog and the assault of the dog’s owner in Taunton last month.

After receiving a tip that Vargus might be staying in Pennsylvania with a former prison mate and Pagan Outlaws motorcycle gang member, 70-year-old Glen Turner, officers were able to locate and arrest Vargas as a fugitive from justice.

Procopio said Vargus approached a woman walking her dog in Taunton on September 18 and began stabbing the dog with a machete. Procopio said witnesses intervened and were able to get the dog away from Vargas, but he was able to strike the woman with the knife as well. Both the woman and the dog were injured, but survived the attack.

At the time of the attack, Vargus had a clean-shaven head and face, exposing his various tattoos. When he was arrested, however, Procopio said Vargus had let his head and facial hair grow in an “apparent” attempt to disguise himself.

Once Vargus is sent back to Massachusetts he will be arraigned on assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and animal cruelty charges.

Massachusetts State Police, Taunton Police, Marcus Hook Police, US Marshals, Brockton and North Attleboro Police, the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Special Operations unit, and the Federal Bureau of Prisons all had a hand in the investigation.