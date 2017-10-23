Mass Pike westbound in Chicopee backed-up due to multi-car accident

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Only one lane of traffic is getting by on the Mass Pike westbound in Chicopee, due to a multi-car accident.

State Trooper Gary Herman told 22News that all westbound lanes had been just before Exit 6 (Interstate 291) in Chicopee, though a single lane has opened-up.

Traffic is backed up from Chicopee through Ludlow and into Wilbraham.

The Chicopee Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police are there assessing the situation.

Herman said that it is not known at this time whether there are any injuries.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.