Importance of cleaning up your leaf filled yard

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The color is finally reaching peak in western Massachusetts, but the leaves are also falling. 22News is working for you with the importance of cleaning the leaves off your lawn.

The more trees you have the more leaves you’ll have to clear. And if you have a lot of trees, you might want to clean your leaves in stages.

According to the FoliageNetwork website, most western Massachusetts trees still have their leaves.

As the Leaves continue to drop, homeowner need to think about raking them up. Especially if you want to keep your lawn healthy.

G&H Landscaping told 22News why its so important to get the leaves off your lawn before the snow falls. Gary Courchesne, G&H Landscaping, told 22News, “Not to leave a heavy accumulation of leaves especially over the course of winter, it can suffocate and kill lawn.”

Leaves left on turf and can cause mold problems, growing bacteria already exist in the soil. This will create problems down the road. But you can get creative.

If you have leftover leaves in your yard you can use them in beneficial ways

You can use your leaves to mulch around your roses to insulate the root base, and keep your bushes from freezing.

Leaves usually stop falling sometime in November.

When heavy rain is in the forecast make sure you clear away your gutters as well, if they are leaf filled.