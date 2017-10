HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, Mass. (WWLP) – We have a Cone Zone Alert for drivers on I-91.

Starting Monday, there will be lane reductions and ramp closures on I-91 North and Southbound between Northampton and Deerfield. There will be intermittent right lane closures on areas of I-91 North and Southbound between Interchanges 21 and 25.

These will happen from Monday until Friday between 9 A-M and 3:30 P-M.

There are also several other closures as part of the ongoing highway and bridge resurfacing project.

Click here to view how the traffic is in your area