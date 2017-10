HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke mayor Alex Morse and his challenger Jay Ferreira debated the issues Monday night.

More than 100 people packed the Holyoke Senior Center to hear from the two candidates.

Issues that were brought up included economic development and public safety.

Alex Morse is running for his fourth term, and Jay Ferraria is a former city councilor.

The debate was organized by the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce.