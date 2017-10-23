Highway on-ramp in Springfield to be closed for next month, upsetting drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Commuters who travel through Springfield regularly know that construction isn’t something new to the area.

The recent closure of this I-91 north on ramp in Springfield is something that has taken many by surprise, especially drivers who were not made aware of it until the day it was closed.

“It would have been nice if they had given us some advanced notice,” said Douglas Moretti. “It’s going to cause all kinds of problems. It’s gonna make people late for work. It’s gonna cause short temper, irritation, road rage, you name it.”

Drivers must now take this exit on to East Columbus Avenue and travel through downtown Springfield, in order to get on to the on-ramp at Interchange 9.

MassDOT said the ramp closure is necessary in order for crews to work safely on resurfacing the road.

One driver told 22News he thinks one month is too long for the on-ramp to be closed, but is hopeful the repairs make the highway better..

“It’s going to be a hassle, but I mean in the meantime, in the future it’s going to be better you know,” said Jose Villanueva. “For now I think everyone will complain because you have to move around.”

MassDOT has set up message boards along the detour route to guide drivers.

They are also advising drivers to avoid the area, which will help with delays.

If you must use the the detoured route, reduce your speed and use caution while traveling through it.