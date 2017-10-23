Health Connector enrollment events to be held in Holyoke, Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Representatives from Massachusetts Health Connector are scheduled to be at various locations during lunchtime hours in Springfield and Holyoke on Monday to answer questions anyone may have about signing up for coverage.

Open Enrollment for 2018 begins November 1 and lasts through January 23, 2018. To showcase the importance of signing up for coverage, Health Connector officials are traveling to cities around the state with higher rates of uninsured residents.

Monday’s enrollment events are scheduled to take place at the following locations:

Capri Pizza, 18 Cabot St., Holyoke 11:45 a.m.

C-Town Supermarket, 13 Cabot St., Holyoke 12 p.m.

Latino's Kitchen, 2757 Main St., Springfield 12:40 p.m.

Cecilia’s Unisex Salon 2890 Main St., Springfield 1:10 p.m.

Puerto Rico Bakery, 2917 Main St., Springfield 1:20 p.m.