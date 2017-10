Halloween is coming up! Make sure it’s fun and safe for the whole family, even your furry friends! Kathy Jarvis, Groomer at The Good Dog Spot, shared tips to keep your pets safe this Halloween.

Keep candy out of reach of pets

Do not leave your pets outside unattended around Halloween

Beware of jack-o-lanterns

Make sure your pet tags and microchips are up to date

Beware of costumes – both on your pet and on humans