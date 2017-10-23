Gas prices to keep dropping over next several weeks

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices are falling across the country.

Gas prices are expected to continue to drop over the next several weeks, as more oil refineries affected by hurricane Harvey get back in service.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon a gas in western Massachusetts is $2.56. That’s .02 cents lower than last week, and .11 cents lower than a month ago.

Gas stations in Springfield on Monday were just a penny less at $2.55. One driver told 22News changing gas prices don’t affect how much he fills up.

“They’re always changing so there’s really no difference I mean we all have to drive plus I use premium so I’m always stuck with the high price anyway,” Rick James of Chicopee told 22News.

National gas prices are even lower at $2.45 cents per gallon. U.S. Gas prices have fallen for six straight weeks.

Experts say gas prices in some parts of the country like the Midwest, are higher due to refineries undergoing seasonal maintenance.