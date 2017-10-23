Funding available for Springfield historic properties damaged in 2011 tornado

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno has announced the availability of funds for the preservation of historic properties that were damaged by the June 1, 2011 tornado.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the mayor’s office, the city will provide up to $175,000 in grant funding to owners of historic buildings within the tornado impact zone that still have unrepaired tornado-related damages. In order to be eligible for funding:

Project must be located within the geographical area of the City designated as the Tornado Impact Zone.

Project must be located within the boundaries of a National Register District and/or a Local Historic District.

Project must be located within a HUD CDBG target area.

Property must have sustained damage from the June 1, 2011 tornado and must continue to have unrepaired exterior and/or emergency structural damages as a result of the tornado. Applicant must be able to demonstrate this and sign an affidavit to this effect.

Property owner must have registered with FEMA and must have a valid FEMA registration number.

Property owner must not have received duplicative benefits from another source/s (insurance, FEMA, SBA, etc.) for the repairs applied for under this program.

City of Springfield and State property taxes, fees, fines and municipal liens must be current

Mortgage payments must be current

All properties must meet the HUD Eliminating of Slums and Blight on a spot basis National Objective.

This is the third time the city has released funding for historic preservation after the tornado. The last time, the city released $200,000 in funding and received only one proposal from an eligible property owner. If you meet the requirements, you must submit your proposal to the City of Springfield’s Office of Procurement no later than November 3 at 2:00 p.m. It will then be reviewed by a committee.

“The city continues to be committed to complete tornado recovery and this is another opportunity for property owners of historic buildings to receive funding for outstanding unmet repair needs from the tornado,” Sarno said in the release sent to 22News. “We hope property owners will take advantage of this funding while it is available.”

Related Stories: