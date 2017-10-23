Dr. Phil – “‘I want my hoarding stepmother who collects and abuses animals to move out!'”

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – Jessie emailed Dr. Phil saying she was at her breaking point and absolutely desperate for help.

She claims she has been living with an evil psychopath since she was 5 and she doesn’t know how to get away from her. Jessie is talking about her stepmother, Laura. She claims Laura even attacked her and her 1-year-old daughter recently, ending with a Personal Conduct Order against Laura.

Jessie also claims Laura is a hoarder. According to Jessie, Laura hoards all types of things, including animals – of which Jessie says she has 53!

But, Laura says Jessie is just a spoiled brat who makes everything about her. Laura claims Jessie is the reason why she is now just the “insignificant other” to Jessie’s dad, John.

But, John says he and Laura haven’t been in a relationship for almost a decade and that things have gotten so bad that he is now living in his garage!

Jessie says her father is absolutely afraid of Laura and he needs to realize that she is not a good person to have around. Jessie says she wants Laura out of her home and life, once and for all.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Jessie and Laura say their fight escalated until the police were called. #DrPhil https://t.co/gkvfHt28rR — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 23, 2017

Jessie claims she’s being forced to live in a “dirty, disgusting house” because her dad’s ex is a hoarder. #DrPhil https://t.co/Dil18D1RKh — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) October 23, 2017