Deployed officers getting around Puerto Rico in state police cruisers

CAROLINA, PUERTO RICO (WWLP) – The Massachusetts police officers deployed to Puerto Rico in support of hurricane relief efforts are getting around the island with the help of state police cruisers.

Just over a dozen Massachusetts State Police cruisers were shipped from Massachusetts to Puerto Rico last week. According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the cruisers are being used on patrols and on calls for service in Carolina, Puerto Rico, which is just east of San Juan.

A second wave of Massachusetts police officers have deployed to the island and are working to support Puerto Rico law enforcement in the Trujillo Alto Sur police district.

Officers from Holyoke, Easthampton, and Hampden deployed to Puerto Rico earlier this month.

