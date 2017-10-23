Cold nights could affect your outdoor painting projects

(WWLP) – You may have been taking advantage of the warmer weather we’ve been having by catching up on some outdoor painting projects.

Homeowners have been able to get a lot of outdoor projects done because it has been so warm and dry, but you do need to keep an eye on the overnight temperatures.

If you’re thinking of painting your house, fence, deck, or anything outdoors, it’ll definitely work in this warmer weather, but there are limits.

“It can’t get too hot during the day, maybe high 70s,” Rocky’s Ace Hardware Manager Joe Ovelherio said. “Then, when it gets cold at night, the paint doesn’t have time to acclimate.”

If it continues to stay this warm and dry you can paint all the way up to, and even into November.

Lows in the 40s at night is a good temperature range for paint to dry. If it gets too cold, the paint won’t bond and dry properly.

Ovelherio told 22News they’ve been selling more paint than they normally do this time of year because of the mild weather.