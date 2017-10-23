Chicopee Police made firearms arrest, searching for suspects

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee Police made an arrest after a “firearms call” not far from Westover Air Reserve Base Monday night.

Chicopee Police Captain Jeff Gawron told 22News that police went to Longwood Drive on a “gun call” at about 7:30 p.m. Monday, and ended up making one arrest.

“We’re talking to victims and witnesses and there may be more arrests,” Captain Gawron said.

Captain Gawron would not say what the situation was, but he said it was not the result of a domestic dispute.

He said he did not know of anyone being hurt.

22News is covering this story and will provide new information as we gather it.