WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Forest Street in Wilbraham will be closed for a limited time while crews work to demolish a vacant building.

The street will be closed to thru-traffic until November 10 between the hours of 6:30 a.m., until 4:00 p.m.

This is to demolish and clear the building at 2451 Boston Road and clear the debris. The building was built in the 1920’s and last housed Dorothy and Leroy’s.

It has been vacant for almost 20 years.