Barnes ANGB to conduct nighttime flying operations this week

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to conduct night flying training with their F-15s this week.

Beginning Monday and lasting through Thursday, residents in the Pioneer Valley may see or hear F-15 Eagles taking off and landing until about 9:00 p.m.

According to a release sent to 22News by Barnes ANGB, pilots will be training on both critical homeland defense and overseas wartime aviation skills this week.

“Our Homeland Defense mission is a 24-hour mission, and as such, we need to be trained and ready to respond both during the day as well as during the night at a moment’s notice,” Major Brett Vanderpas, of the 104th FW Operations Group said in the release.

The unit is responsible for protecting a quarter of the country’s population.