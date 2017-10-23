Advocates rally on Beacon Hill in support for workers safety bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – Robert Higgins and Kelvin Mattocks were killed on the job last year when a pipe burst in a trench they were digging in Boston. Now, workers are pushing for the state to take legislative action to prevent this kind of tragedy from happening in the future.

Seventy workers were killed on the job in 2016, including two Boston laborers that dozens of activists and residents gathered together to remember at the State House Monday with the Massachusetts Coalition for Occupational Safety.

“They were working in an unprotected trench that their employer knew needed safety precautions and he did not require his employees to use them,” MassCOS Communications Coordinator Jeff Newton explained. “Unfortunately, it cost these two men their lives.”

Workers advocates are calling on lawmakers to support legislation that would require contractors to disclose violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act of 1970 when bidding for state contracts.

The bill is currently up for review by the state’s Committee on Labor and Workforce Development.