Widespread power outage affecting hundreds in Wilbraham

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 300 people in Wilbraham are without power, after a large tree fell onto wires in Wilbraham.

Wilbraham Police Sgt. Mark Paradise told 22News the tree fell onto wires on Soule Road, at around 1:30 Sunday afternoon, causing the widespread outage.

According to the National Grid Outage map, 339 customers were still without power, as of 2:30 p.m.

Paradise said crews are now working to clear the tree and restore power. No word on how long that may take.

22News will continue to cover this story on-air and online.