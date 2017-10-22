Turners Falls company celebrating first NASCAR championship

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayhew Tools out of Turners Falls in Franklin County celebrated their first NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Championship last weekend at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park with now five time champion Doug Coby.

John Lawless from Mayhew Tools told 22News that this is a great group with Coby and his crew.

” We’re so excited to have sponsored him. They represented us well. There super competitive. Just exciting to watch. We’re very happy with our partnership,” Lawless said.

The first three to four races were tough for Coby. He would be out front and then something would happen where he finished in the back but then a late summer surge got going for Coby where he would finish second a bunch of times and then picked up his only win of the year at Seekonk Speedway back in August.

Lawless told 22News that Mayhew Tools with sponsor Coby during the 2018 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season. Mayhew Tools will be bringing Coby along with crew chief Phil Moran and the car out to the SEMA Auto Show held out in Las Vegas in just a couple of weeks.