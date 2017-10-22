Top Massachusetts high court justice to give annual address

BOSTON (AP) — The chief justice of Massachusetts’ highest court will update attorneys and judges this week on issues in the courts and the criminal justice system.

Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Judiciary address Thursday at the John Adams Courthouse in Boston.

Gants has been on the state’s high court since 2009 and has served as chief justice since 2014. Before that, the New York native was an associate justice on the Massachusetts Superior Court.

Massachusetts Bar Association President Christopher Sullivan and Massachusetts Trial Court Chief Justice Hon. Paula Carey are among those who are also expected to speak at the event.

