The mild weather continues here in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts broke its 4th record high temperature this fall, Saturday getting up to 78 degrees.

The record was 76 set back in 1979.

Since fall started, western Massachusetts has been feeling more above average temperatures than average.

One reason is the jet stream, a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere, has been above New England. This acts as an open door to allow warm temperatures to surge northwards.

Sunday’s record high temperature is 85 degrees set back in 1979, western Massachusetts will most likely not be breaking that record but will be closer to our record high temperature than our average in the lower 60s.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting possibly more above average temperatures into the next three months.