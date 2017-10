KILLEEN, Texas (NEWS10) – A substitute teacher in Texas is out of a job, after using a controversial punishment on noisy kids.

School administrators in Killeen said the teacher covered students’ mouths with duct tape.

Officials say the substitute thought the class was getting too loud, so she put duct tape on the mouths of ten students and instructed three more students to tape their own mouths shut.

The sub was immediately fired and a nurse had to tend to the kids whose mouths were taped.