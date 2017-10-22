Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan wins second Granite State Pro Stock Series Championship

WATERFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – Springfield’s Mike O’Sullivan became the first driver in the Granite State Pro Stock Series to win a second championship. He clinched the championship last night in the 100 lap season finale after finishing seventh in the race. O’Sullivan told 22News what it means to win a second championship.

” It means a lot to win a championship in general. Our team likes to run for points and to be able to accomplish our goal together means the most to me.” O’Sullivan Said

O’Sullivan was involved in a wreck at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park back on October 13. He completed only 16 out of the 60 laps. O’Sullivan headed into last night’s event with a four point lead. He knew heading into last night’s race he had to go in with the right attitude he and the team have had all season long try and win the race. He was going to treat it like any other race.

O’Sullivan told 22News he had darn good car.

” I was definitely worried about that that. I haven’t run that well there in the past so it went well. We started third raced in the top four for half the race and just got stuck on the top on a few restarts and ended up 7th.” O’Sullivan Said.

Championships are hard to come by in the sport of auto racing. O’Sullivan told 22News to be able to win the Granite State Pro Stock Series championship twice is certainly a sweet feeling.

” For my father as a car owner and for our T&E Motorsports team . We have a total of 10 championships now. That’s a cool accomplishment for Tom Rosati, my brother, and myself as drivers.” O”Sullivan Said .

Tom Rosati out of Agawam won two Pro Stock championships for the O’Sullivan’s at the former Riverside Park Speedway in 1986 and 1988 and at Stafford Motor Speedway in 1992 and 1997. Mike’s brother Tommy out of Wilbraham won back-to-back Late Model Championships at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in 2012 and 2013. Mike O’Sullivan has won two Pro Stock championships at Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park back in 2002 and 2007. He won his first Granite State Pro Stock Series championship in 2013.