Second I-91 southbound lane nearing completion

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Relief is in sight for drivers who suffer through the long traffic tie-up on Interstate 91 southbound into downtown Springfield.

There were long lines Sunday as cars squeezed into the one lane open southbound on 1-91. It’s been that way for quite a while.

But a second lane may soon be open. That second lane has already been paved and the lights installed.

Drivers who get caught in the bottleneck every day welcome a second travel lane.

Gary Lafreniere of Chicopee told 22News. “I travel there to go to work every morning and I’ve seen quite a few near misses at that interchange.”

Springfield Public Works Director Chris Cignoli told 22News that he’ll be meeting this week with engineers from MassDOT. He’s hoping the second southbound lane will open early next month.