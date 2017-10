SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The accident happened around 1:30 Sunday morning near exit 15 in Holyoke and involved 4 cars. According to State Trooper May Pekarski of the Northampton State Police barracks, I-91 south had to be shut down for over an hour, while crews removed the 4 cars.

As of now, only one lane is open. Police have not released the condition of the two people in the hospital.

22News will bring you any new updates as soon as we get them.