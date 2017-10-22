Racers stand up to breast cancer awareness

THOMPSON, Conn. (WWLP) – At the 55th annual Sunoco World Series Of Racing at Thompson Speedway Motorsports last weekend. Race teams in many different divisions showed support towards Breast Cancer Awareness.

Eric Goodale drives on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. His wife Amanda was doing a 39 mile walk last weekend in New York City. Goodale was proud of his wife for doing this long walk and out there raising money and raising awareness. Goodale told 22News its been close to his family.

” My aunt just passed away not too long ago. My mom has been a nurse for a long time. Its always something we have been aware of,” Goodale Said.

Justin Bonsignore and his race team like to raise awareness. Bonsignore told 22News its a friendly reminder not to skip on checkups.

” Its a cool little tradition a lot of people do every year. We just like to do our part.” Bonsignore Said.

Jared Materas out of Westfield numbered his 13 Late Model pink last Saturday. He told 22News that he knows a couple of people that have had breast cancer and are fighting it currently.

” Its nice to see all the cars have the pink numbers and the ribbons or whatever it might be just like in the NFL where they wear the pink cleats and gear. You know its good to see everyone really come together and for a good cause.” Materas Said.

The Meservey’s have been in racing for many years with three generations racing. Dan Jr’s wife Tina went through breast cancer. Meservey, Jr told 22News it meant a lot to see all the different tribute towards breast cancer awareness.

” Having going through this process. It really opens your eyes to realize how many people actually go through it first off and what it does to everybody. Just the emotional rollercoaster and the unknown. The things you worry about and see. It means a lot and we’ve had a ton of support from a lot of people. Its been quite a process to go through.” Meservey, Jr said.

They saw doctors and talked to a few people and the treatment where Tina will now have to do radiation and have to go everyday for four weeks so they stayed local and did not have to travel to Boston. The Meservey’s live in Brewster and they went to Cape Cod Hospital in Hyannis.

” The whole process. We met the most amazing people from the surgeons to the oncologists to the regular nurses. Just tremendous people. Really caring people and they make the process a lot more tolerable.” Meservey, Jr Said.

Tina had surgery recently and the test came back that the cancer is gone and will start radiation.

Brett Meservey told 22News it was great to see everyone support Breast Cancer Awareness. Tina was there to support her husband Dan and son Brett. Brett Meservey won the 2017 New England Pro 4 Modified Championship.

Timmy Solomito numbered his 16 modified pink to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness. Solomito told 22News that a lot of people close to the family and crew members know people that are battling this.

” Something that we felt we could help out with our team and our sponsor stepped up. Starrett (Tools) stepped up with the mugs. Taking donations with Breast Cancer you get a mug along with it.” Solomito Said.

Solomito told 22News its awesome to have the racing community show towards Breast Cancer Awareness. Solomito knows the racing community is tight.

” We might not get along all the time. When everybody is here. There here to back in when you need them the most. ” Solomito Said.