Pit bulls maul, kill 7 year old Massachusetts boy

(WCVB/CNN) – A seven-year-old boy was killed after he was mauled by two pit bulls Saturday evening in a Lowell, Massachusetts neighborhood.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined the boy went into a fenced-in area with the pit bulls – which then attacked him.

Witness: “I heard the lady yelling, she’s screaming that the dogs got her son and they kill him. And the next thing I go over and both dogs had him and dragging him around in the yard.”

One of the dogs escaped, and was later found and euthanized. The other is in custody of animal control.

Charges have not been filed.

