Patriots take on the Falcons in Super Bowl rematch

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots are taking on The Atlanta Falcons Sunday night in a rematch of Super Bowl 51.

Fans are filling the stadium to witness a rematch of a game many have called one of the greatest in NFL history. Though Sunday’s game may not hold the same importance, fans are still excited for the primetime matchup.

In Super Bowl 51, the Patriots made one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, coming back from a 28-3 deficit to win their 5th Super Bowl Championship.

The Falcons are coming into Sunday’s game looking for payback, while the Patriots are looking to remain atop the AFC East.

Following the Super Bowl, both teams have struggled in the start of the 2017 season.

The Patriots have looked better of late, winning their last two games.

One fan said she expects the Patriots to continue their winning ways.

Jane Ross of Taunton told 22News, “Every game’s a learning experience and they get better and better each game.”

Even though the last time these two teams played the game came down to the final play, fans told 22News they expect the Patriots to set the tone from the opening kickoff of the game.

Sunday’s matchup marks the eighth time two Super Bowl teams have played each other in the following season.

The Patriots are going into the game winning their last five games against the Falcons.

You can watch the game on 22News. Kickoff is set for 8:30pm.