SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested after a man was shot in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walk told 22News the shooting occurred at around 1:30 p.m., near Massachusetts Avenue and Westford Circle.

One person was wounded in the shooting, but the victim’s condition has not yet been released.

22News will continue to cover this story on-air and online at WWLP.com