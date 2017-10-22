More warm weather and it’s affects on western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The warm weather continues here in western Massachusetts. 22News found that some people are not minding the mild air.

Since fall started western Massachusetts has dealt with more above average temperatures than average. Even breaking 4 record high temperatures since the beginning of fall.

One of the reasons is the jet stream has been above New England acting as an open door and allowing warm air to surge north.

The Climate Prediction Center has forecast more above average temperatures over the next three months. And NOAA predicted possibly more above average temperatures into winter in their most recent Winter Outlook.

22News talked with one man from Northampton where people around him were found running in shorts.He told 22News he doesn’t mind the warmer weather, as of right now. Ben Harrison, of Northampton, told 22News, “I’ve been enjoying it cause I get out and do things no complains from me at least.”

It has also been dry. The latest US Drought Monitor, which updates every week, has Hampdon County in a moderate drought and everywhere else in western Massachusetts in the abnormally dry category. What this means is we need the rain.

Some people might not mind the warm weather now but it has been affecting our landscape, not only our yards but also the colors on the leaves. After a delay in the colors changing, high color can now be seen in Berkshire County and parts of Franklin County. The lower Pioneer Valley is seeing good color.