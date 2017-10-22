More construction to cause delays in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers in Springfield may want to give themselves some extra time this week. Roadwork could tie up your commute.

Crews will be working on several roads in downtown Springfield, as part of the construction for MGM Springfield.

That work will take place on several roads near the construction site, including Boland way, Dwight Street, State Street, Union Street, and Plainfield Street.

Many drivers aren’t looking forward to the delays.

Pamela Vatrano of Longmeadow told 22News, “It has affected my commute, especially if I have to leave early to get somewhere on the other side of Springfield, even doctor’s office or something in Holyoke. It can add anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes depending on time.”

Milling and utility work will also be taking place on West Street, from the North End Bridge to Plainfield Street.