Massachusetts lawmakers are considering reforms to state gun laws

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Lawmakers are trying to come to an agreement on two pieces of legislation that would ban bump stocks in Massachusetts.

This decision is following one of the deadliest mass shootings in U.S. History. A bump stock is device designed to increase the rate of fire for a semi-automatic rifle. Bump stocks were found on a dozen weapons owned by Stephen Paddock, who murdered more than 50 people at a country music concert in Las Vegas earlier this month.

The House version of the bill calls for up to 20 years in prison for modifying a firearm to increase its rate of fire. The Senate version bans the purchase or sale of bump stocks and trigger cranks, which repeatedly activate a gun trigger.

Gun rights advocates say the House version goes too far. State Senator Eric Lesser told 22News that by banning these types of devices, we can make sure something like this never happens in Massachusetts.

A compromise is currently being negotiated with between the house and the senate.