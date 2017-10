EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Gino, the Easthampton police dog proved himself in a big way this weekend.

According to the Easthampton Police Department’s facebook page, Gino was instrumental in the capture of a felony suspect early Saturday morning.

Following an incident, Gino tracked down the fugitive in the woods. When he became aware of the police dog’s presence he quickly surrendered.

The suspect is described as being wanted ob multiple felony charges.