Local organizations in need of donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has learned that the Springfield Open Pantry no longer has the resources to deliver hundreds of meals to shut-ins on Thanksgiving Day.

It’s been an Open Pantry tradition to deliver those meals on the day of its holiday dinner for the homeless in the High School of Commerce cafeteria. Open Pantry cites the need to divert that money to help the growing number of hungry families in Springfield.

Lorraine’s Kitchen, the agency that provides food for the needy in Chicopee, also confronts an increasing number of clients. The organization hoped to raise fifteen thousand dollars during its Harvest 5K run and walk at Chicopee State Park.

Executive director Andrea Marion told 22News, they now feed more people than ever before, “We’ll see, about 12 percent of Chicopee’s population. Which amounts to 6500 individuals and families who come through the doors at Lorraine. With the holiday season coming up we really need to see donors through the door so we can meet the need Thanksgiving and the holidays.”

Lorraine’s Kitchen, the Open Pantry and other service agencies are hoping for the support they’ll need as the number of needy families keeps getting larger.