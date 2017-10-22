LIVE: Atlanta Falcons 0, New England Patriots 7, Q2

(WWLP) – The Patriots are 4-2 and have not cruised in any game, mainly because of a leaky defense. The Falcons are 3-2 and easily could have one win.

LIVE SCORE: Atlanta Falcons 0, New England Patriots 7, 2nd Quarter

And, of course, each side has memories — joyful and painful — of New England’s rally from a 25-point second-half hole to win the championship in February.

“Well, I mean those games, they live with you the rest of your life — the wins and the losses,” Brady says. “I mean, I think there’s obviously 18 years for me. … There’s probably some games early in my career in the middle of October that I don’t really remember that well, but I would say the Super Bowl ones you always remember pretty well.

“I mean, there was a lot on the line. You know, it’s just the reality of it. As players, you hope you’re in that position. You’d rather be in that game than not be in that game, win or lose. It’s great to win and it stinks to lose, but that’s playing sports.”

Atlanta comes off blowing a 17-point lead and losing at home to Miami. New England was down 14-0 at the Jets before rallying to win.

